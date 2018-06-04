Latest articles

Senior Event Coordinator – The Information
The Information is a fast-growing media startup based in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Politico called us "a well respected, scoopy journalism outfit and a must-read for many global business elites." Fortune, Vanity Fair and Digiday have also recently featured our business as an innovator in media. We’re a must-read for the most important people in technology and finance ...
Joshua Bernstein
on Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments
One of the things not touched on here is how poorly Apple has done in enabling an ecosystem. Arguably, not since the AppStore has Apple enabled interoperability between partners. The HomePod versus Echo being the most obvious example. If they want to own the NFC space and win against Amazon (who has a better ecosystem track record) they are going to have to change their ways.
Jacob Weisz
on How Walmart Stacks Up Against Amazon
It is hard to underestimate the value of "Last year it unveiled free two-day shipping on orders with a $35 minimum, with no membership fee." With the reasonable minimum limit in play, Wal-Mart is essentially giving everyone Prime for free.
Jonathan Murray
on Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers
Oracle customers who bought the Oracle Cloud sales pitch, and the promise of a kinder gentler relationship, are now realizing that leopards don't change their spots so readily.
Sandy Kory
on To Thrive in Midwest, Investors Shouldn’t Copy Silicon Valley
The reality is that many business cultures outside SV historically have (and some still do) viewed engineers as second-class citizens and IT as a cost center; have shunned taking the "crazy" risk of leaving an established company and doing a startup; and have discouraged business models that did not prioritize revenue over building technology and achieving customer success.
Justin Gerard
on How Evan Spiegel Fumbled Snap’s Redesign
As a younger user, I can report that the reaction was instant revulsion among my friends, and my sister (who is 3 years younger) told me her friends hated it too. They made revisions quickly, thank god, otherwise they risked having a fall from grace like Digg did after the v3 redesign.
And it's still not good!
Jane Hsu Wong
on When Their Cars Get Recalled, Uber and Lyft Choose Not to Know
I recently had an incident where the car I had rented was registered to Getaround Leasing LLC, not to an individual. This car started to break down while I on the freeway (the electric functions shut down). This car was also Uber-ready and available for an Uber driver to rent and drive.
Vishal Garg
on Why We Urgently Need a Female Elon Musk
I think its bullshit that marisa takes flack for little things like a nursery in her office for her baby when dudes like jeff immelt literally had a chase plane flying around with shareholder money (a private jet following the CEO's private jet in reserve for parts).