Latest articles
 
For Developers, Facebook’s Messenger Shows Signs of Life
For Developers, Facebook’s Messenger Shows Signs of Life

By Sarah Kuranda · 3 comments

Facebook’s early efforts to turn Messenger into a service that people can use for shopping or getting news or weather sputtered quickly. But two years on, the Messenger effort is showing signs of life.

Several ...

Image: Facebook's former messaging chief Dave Marcus at F8 last month. Photo by Bloomberg.

Jobs@TheInformation

Senior Event Coordinator – The Information

By The Information Staff · Jun 04, 2018 1:14 PM PDT

The Information is a fast-growing media startup based in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Politico called us "a well respected, scoopy journalism outfit and a must-read for many global business elites." Fortune, Vanity Fair and Digiday have also recently featured our business as an innovator in media. We’re a must-read for the most important people in technology and finance ...

Announcing The Information’s SF Media Business Bootcamp

By The Information Staff · Jun 04, 2018 9:05 AM PDT

The Information Accelerator is offering a one-day media business bootcamp for entrepreneurs and professionals who want to diversify their business models and get profitable.

Date: Thursday, November 8, 2018

Location: The Information, 100 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA

Speakers: Jessica Lessin, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Information + The Information Staff; More to be ...

Year Two: The Information Accelerator

By Jessica E. Lessin · Jun 04, 2018 9:03 AM PDT

A whole generation of news publications are dying. The conventional wisdom is that the internet wiped away print advertising and also commoditized information irrevocably.

Yes, the Internet killed print ads, but I firmly believe we got the tech effect backwards. As the furor over fake news illustrates, tech—with all its commoditizing and falsifying power—has only increased the ...
True Value Entertainment

Why Snap Should Tap Apple or Tencent for Cash

By Tom Dotan · Jun 04, 2018 7:01 AM PDT

Snap built a business on messages that disappear. But to keep the business going it needs to make sure its cash doesn’t.

The company burned through $1.1 billion in the last five quarters, just on running its business (it spent more cash on acquisitions). At that rate, and with just $1.8 billion left, Snap will likely need to raise more money in the next 18 months. In a little-noticed ...
Podcast

The Information’s 411 — Org Is the New Black

By Tom Dotan · Jun 01, 2018 1:22 PM PDT

Priya grills Tom on the Netflix's org chart, how Netflix is managed and how it decentralizes decision-making  across the company.

Exclusive Uber/Lyft

Lyft Nears Acquisition of Motivate, U.S. Bike-Share Leader

By Amir Efrati and Cory Weinberg · Jun 01, 2018 8:48 AM PDT · 2 comments

Lyft has agreed to buy Motivate, which runs some of the biggest U.S. bike-share programs, according to two people briefed about the deal. The acquisition, which is likely to be worth $250 million or more, will quickly insert Lyft into the small but fast-growing U.S. bike-sharing market.

The two companies have agreed on the terms of the deal, although it hasn’t been finalized, one of these ...
Venture Capital Startups

‘Pay to Pitch’ Makes a Comeback

By Alfred Lee · Jun 01, 2018 7:02 AM PDT · 4 comments

Keiretsu Forum doesn’t have the name recognition of Y Combinator or Andreessen Horowitz. But by some measures, the lesser-known organization has become the world’s most active startup investing group. Keiretsu said it invested in 207 startups last year, which is more than any angel investor group or venture capital firm, according to PitchBook. Its growth has been fueled by a ...
Asia Semiconductors

U.S. Chipmakers See Opening as Trade Friction Grows

By Aaron Tilley and Matt Drange · May 31, 2018 7:02 AM PDT

Earlier this month, Thomas Caulfield, the new CEO of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries, went to Washington, D.C., to make his pitch that the U.S. federal government needs to do more to support domestic chip manufacturing.

GlobalFoundries already has received funding and incentives of hundreds of millions of dollars from New York state for the company’s most advanced chip manufacturing ...
Exclusive Media

BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch

By Beejoli Shah · May 30, 2018 6:08 PM PDT

BuzzFeed News plans to launch a new video interview show in the next two months, to stream on Facebook Watch. The weekly show is being described as a millennial-focused “Charlie Rose”–style program, with 20-minute episodes featuring an interview a week with a premiere celebrity, politician or other newsmaker.

Plans for the program show how BuzzFeed is building a stable of news ...
Exclusive Entertainment

How Netflix’s Management Structure Is Rewriting the Hollywood Script

By Tom Dotan · May 30, 2018 7:00 AM PDT

Of all the factors that explain Netflix’s success in upending the media industry, the least understood may be just how little it operates like a traditional media company.

At most studios and TV networks, decisions about whether to make a show or a movie can be made only by a handful of people atop the company, namely the president, a programming chief and a few other senior executives. ...
Subscriber Summit

Announcing the Autonomous Vehicle Summit Breakouts

By The Information Staff · May 29, 2018 1:29 PM PDT

We're so excited to see everyone on June 14 in San Francisco at our Autonomous Vehicles Summit, focused on the latest developments in the field. An important part of each Summit is the breakout session: your opportunity to hear from the innovators in the industry and to ask them all your burning questions. 

If you're registered for the Summit, you'll receive an email from ...

The People With Power in Esports

By Matt Pressberg · May 29, 2018 11:01 AM PDT · 2 comments

Esports is having a big league moment. Professional video gaming is drawing investment dollars from some of the biggest names in traditional sports, like the National Basketball Association and baseball’s New York Yankees. Game developers are also increasingly focusing on the sports side of their business. Activision Blizzard, for example, said its Overwatch League was a big source of ...
Exclusive Asia Uber/Lyft

Under Pressure, Uber Tries New Approach in Japan

By Juro Osawa · May 29, 2018 7:01 AM PDT · 1 comment

Last week, 20 Uber executives from around the world flew to Tokyo for a two-day, secret meeting on one of the company’s top priorities: How to work with taxis to crack Japan’s transportation market.

Uber is hoping to make a major push in Japan, a country where it desperately wants to succeed after ceding China to Didi Chuxing and Southeast Asia to Grab. But it needs a new strategy, ...
Modest Proposals Facebook

Instagram Is the Real Virtual Reality, Not Oculus

By Sam Lessin · May 28, 2018 7:02 AM PDT · 6 comments

An odd thing occurred to me while watching Facebook’s F8 developer conference earlier this month. Amid announcements about new form factors for Oculus and a slew of updates on camera effects and lenses, I realized Facebook’s play for virtual reality is Instagram, not Oculus.

Instagram over time has developed three of the major components of Virtual Reality. First, the content is ...
Podcast

The Information’s 411 — Oracles and Bad Omens

By Tom Dotan · May 25, 2018 5:40 PM PDT

Kevin talks about how Oracle uses the specter of software audits to sell its cloud services to customers. Martin explains why Comcast's all-cash bid to buy Fox doesn't make sense.

Exclusive Cybersecurity Apple

Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments

By Aaron Tilley and Amir Efrati · May 25, 2018 4:32 PM PDT · 2 comments

Apple is making a significant change to a wireless chip in the iPhone that will allow users to more securely unlock doors enabled with the same technology, a person familiar with the matter said.

The change to the near-field communication, or NFC, chip, which is expected to be announced next month, could pave the way for people to use iPhones for other security-sensitive interactions, from ...
Subscriber Survey Cities Startups

Rein In Scooters, Say Subscribers

By Wendy Pollack and Mike Sullivan · May 25, 2018 10:30 AM PDT

Cities should impose caps on the number of electric scooters and e-bikes, a slim 54% majority of respondents to The Information’s monthly subscriber survey said. And nearly two-thirds of respondents agreed that e-scooters and e-bikes should only be able to park in designated parking areas, rather than anywhere on sidewalks.

The sudden arrival of e-scooters and e-bike rentals has divided ...

Exclusive Cities E-commerce

Airbnb’s Rival Gaining Ground

By Cory Weinberg · May 25, 2018 7:02 AM PDT · 2 comments

Airbnb only recently began to regard travel giant Booking Holdings as a threat. But internal projections from the two companies suggest that the two may be neck and neck in the race to rent rooms outside traditional hotels, The Information has learned.

Airbnb internally projects it will sell 255 million to 265 million “room nights”—a measure of occupancy—this year, ...
Data Point Amazon E-commerce

How Walmart Stacks Up Against Amazon

By Priya Anand · May 24, 2018 10:23 AM PDT · 5 comments

Walmart’s recent acquisition of a majority stake in Flipkart made one thing clear: The retail giant is serious about taking on Amazon worldwide.

So how well matched are the two companies? On sheer scale of retail sales, Walmart is a much bigger company—$496 billion compared to Amazon’s $160 billion (excluding Amazon Web Services). Amazon is dominant in online retail, with an ...
Asia View Asia Startups

How to Win in Ride Hailing Without Any Money

By Shai Oster · May 24, 2018 7:00 AM PDT · 7 comments

Uber and its archrival Didi Chuxing lead the global ride-hailing business after burning billions of dollars to win market share. But the survival of a small Hong Kong upstart that has fended off the industry’s behemoths raises questions about their costly formula for success. Do you always need to deploy billions of dollars to recruit drivers and subsidize passengers’ fares in ...