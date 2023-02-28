The Early TikTok Creator Who Doesn’t Need a Niche

As the creator economy gets more crowded and competitive, it’s become common for people to hone in on a narrow niche as a way to stand out. We’ve profiled creators who review family-friendly cars or make elaborate cheese boards as their main content focus.

Then there’s Alex French, 19, who has built her social media career without carving out a genre. She initially went viral in 2019 for a TikTok clip where she says “hi” wearing different outfits as she slowly loses her voice, which quickly propelled her to 1 million followers virtually overnight. French now has 3.4 million TikTok followers and 481,000 on Instagram.