Microsoft Begins Multiday Hearing to Stop U.S. From Blocking Activision Acquisition

By
Amir Efrati
· · Source: Reuters

U.S. antitrust enforcers’ attempt to block Microsoft from acquiring videogame maker Activision Blizzard got under way Thursday in federal court in San Jose, Calif. The CEOs of both companies and other executives are scheduled to testify in the multiday evidentiary hearing following the Federal Trade Commission’s filing of a preliminary injuction to prevent the companies from merging, Reuters...

Dealmaker startups venture capital
Antitrust Threat to Figma-Adobe Deal Thwarts Hopes for VC Rebound
By Kate Clark · June 22, 2023 12:49 PM PDT
Figma CEO Dylan Field. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty
Adobe’s $20 billion plan to buy design software startup Figma in September offered Silicon Valley venture capitalists brief relief from the downturn’s tight grip. But they might want to put the champagne away.  European regulators plan to launch an investigation of Adobe’s deal, the Financial Times reported earlier this week. A few months earlier, Bloomberg reported that the U.S....
Robinhood Acquiring Credit Card Startup X1
By Mark Matousek · June 22, 2023
Fortress to acquire digital media brand Vice out of bankruptcy
By Alex Perry and Rachel Graf · June 22, 2023
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his deputies want other companies to freely use and profit from new artificial intelligence software Meta is developing, a decision that could have big implications for other AI developers and businesses that are increasingly adopting it.
From left: Bret Taylor, Peter Fenton and Clay Bavor. Photo: Getty
Exclusive startups ai
Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI Startup
By Kate Clark
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Getty
apple ar/vr
What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro
By Wayne Ma
If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this.
Nat Friedman, left, and Daniel Gross. Photos by Microsoft and Getty
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
By Kate Clark
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.
Photo by Getty.
crypto venture capital
How the SEC Could Cripple Crypto Venture Capitalists
By Aidan Ryan
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuits against both Coinbase and Binance have sparked an intense debate about its effort to regulate the crypto markets.