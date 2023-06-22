U.S. antitrust enforcers’ attempt to block Microsoft from acquiring videogame maker Activision Blizzard got under way Thursday in federal court in San Jose, Calif. The CEOs of both companies and other executives are scheduled to testify in the multiday evidentiary hearing following the Federal Trade Commission’s filing of a preliminary injuction to prevent the companies from merging, Reuters...
Latest Articles
Antitrust Threat to Figma-Adobe Deal Thwarts Hopes for VC Rebound
Adobe’s $20 billion plan to buy design software startup Figma in September offered Silicon Valley venture capitalists brief relief from the downturn’s tight grip. But they might want to put the champagne away. European regulators plan to launch an investigation of Adobe’s deal, the Financial Times reported earlier this week. A few months earlier, Bloomberg reported that the U.S....
Recent Popular Stories
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI Startup
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.