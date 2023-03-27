Fintech’s Big Wakeup CallRead More

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance. Photo by Getty.
crypto

7 Biggest Revelations About Binance From CFTC’s Explosive Lawsuit

Photo: Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance. Photo by Getty.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued crypto exchange Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, Monday for violating U.S. trading laws, the first major lawsuit from a U.S. agency against the world’s largest crypto exchange.

The lawsuit alleges that Binance breached multiple laws by encouraging U.S.-based customers to use the trading platform despite the fact that it hadn’t registered with U.S. regulators. It provides the most detailed look yet at Binance’s inner workings, including how much money it generates from derivative trading, how the company urged U.S. customers to use virtual private networks and shell companies to access the international exchange, and how Binance trades on its own exchange.

“The complaint filed by the CFTC is unexpected and disappointing as we have been working collaboratively with the CFTC for more than two years,” a Binance spokesperson said in an email. “Nevertheless, we intend to continue to collaborate with regulators in the US and around the world.”

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy asia policy
TikTok Is on the Defensive
By Kaya Yurieff · March 27, 2023 2:17 PM PDT
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. Photo by Bloomberg
I’m getting a lot more texts about whether I think TikTok will be banned following CEO Shou Zi Chew’s Congressional hearing last week. The growing possibility is starting to spook creators and businesses who use the short-form video app. Golin, a major PR firm that hires creators on behalf of brand clients, asked some clients to hold off on signing sponsorship agreements related to TikTok...
Latest Briefs
 
Zoom Adds OpenAI Productivity Features, Launches Digital Assistant
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 27, 2023
Ten Private Equity Firms Contacted Sumo Logic Before Buyout
By Maria Heeter · March 27, 2023
Lyft CEO Steps Down, Likely to Spark Sale Speculation
By Amir Efrati · March 27, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Tonal’s now-shuttered Palo Alto, Calif. retail store. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups
Tonal’s Valuation May Fall 90% in ‘Cram-Down’ Financing
By Maria Heeter
Tonal, a fitness startup with a cadre of celebrity backers, is crunched for cash after failing to find a buyer.
Bill Gurley in 2019. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Good Eggs Cuts Its Valuation 94% in Lifeline Financing as More Startups Get Desperate
By Amir Efrati
As more startups struggle to raise money from venture capitalists and approach bankruptcy, they are going to extreme lengths to stay afloat.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last August. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive startups electric vehicles
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
By Becky Peterson
A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s investment fund and an Abu Dhabi investment firm are planning to invest in a multibillion-dollar funding round for SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, according to people familiar with the investor discussions.
Block chairman and co founder Jack Dorsey. Photo by Getty
markets
Fintech’s Big Wakeup Call
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs were supposed to transform banking by making it dead simple for users to open savings accounts or pay their bills.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research e-commerce culture
The Skin-Tech Devices Helping Execs Beautify in a Hurry
By Aja Mangum
I’m always 29 at heart,” said Liyia Wu, CEO of ShopShops, a livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.
Art by Clark Miller
Surreal Estate real estate
Silicon Valley’s Realtors, Like Its Bankers, Are Having a Tough Month
By Zara Stone
In early March, Ken DeLeon, founder of DeLeon Realty, a Silicon Valley–based brokerage that sold more than $1 billion in homes in 2021, called one of his venture capitalist clients to discuss the purchase of a $20 million–plus megamansion.