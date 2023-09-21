A Boring—but Important—IPO

We tend to lionize founders who start companies with the splashiest, most far-reaching consumer products. So Andrew Bialecki of $10 billion marketing tech startup Klaviyo—a name few people even know how to pronounce (it’s “clay-vee-oh”)—isn’t exactly a favorite to headline the next Code Conference.

But Bialecki—a Boston-based, 37-year-old engineer who rarely gives interviews anyway—should be famous for taking Klaviyo public without lighting investor cash on fire. That has allowed him to grab the kind of leverage over investors they don’t exactly teach you at startup school.