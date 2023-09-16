A Is for Adaptogens, B Is for Body Sculpting: A Trending-in-Silicon Valley Health Glossary

Last month, The Information Weekend conducted our first-ever Brain-Body Investment Survey, asking subscribers about their exercise, wellness and beauty practices. The results emphasized Silicon Valley’s willingness to experiment and innovate—not just in their jobs, but on their bodies.

Some of the practices respondents jotted down were familiar (massages, facials, personal training). Others practically required a decoder ring (BBL: Is that Brazilian butt lift or broadband light?). To remove any lingering confusion, we set out to define the more newfangled brain and body trends gripping Silicon Valley today.

In the following glossary, you’ll find everything you’ll need for your next cocktail party with that Apple exec who won’t shut up about his CGM results or the venture capitalist who invites you to “gyro” (hint: no beef pitas are involved). As always, please consult with a medical professional before partaking in any of the supplements, treatments or activities listed below.