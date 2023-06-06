A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’

Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers. In late 2020, he seized the moment by pitching investors over Zoom about his vision for marrying technology and healthcare, ultimately nabbing $50 million for a Series A round.

He was also on LSD, Patterson later revealed to colleagues.

Before at least one of the meetings, he had taken small amounts of the psychedelic drug to “expand” his mind, Patterson told a group of CareRev employees during a business dinner in early 2022, according to two people who were present. Microdosing of drugs like LSD—a practice that stops short of delivering full-blown psychedelic trips—has become popular among people who believe it boosts their mood and creativity in social and professional settings, though using LSD is illegal under U.S. law and in nearly every state.