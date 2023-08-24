A New Creator Union Launches

The Hollywood strike has highlighted the lack of a similar labor movement within the creator economy, but new efforts to change that are emerging.

The latest: the Creators Guild of America, a new group that aims to protect the rights and promote the interests of digital creators, launches Thursday. The nonprofit advocacy organization backed by creators such as YouTuber Justine Ezarik (iJustine) plans to provide its members with benefits such as accreditation for their projects, education, career mentorship, job opportunities and networking events. It also plans to launch a database that provides a record of creators’ work, similar to Amazon’s IMDb movie and TV database.