A New Startup Connects Creators with Black-Owned Businesses

Sales at Black-owned businesses fell 51% in January 2022 vs. a year earlier, undoing some gains made by Black entrepreneurs after George Floyd’s murder in 2020 sparked national discussions about institutional racism. Jordyn Weaver sees an opportunity to boost Black-owned businesses again with the launch of her new Atlanta-based startup Forefront. It provides an affiliate marketplace matching creators with Black-owned brands.

Through the service, which officially launched on Tuesday, these brands can sell products, partner with influencers and manage their affiliate programs. When creators recommend a product, they earn a 10% commission from purchases made through their individual link. Forefront also takes its own 10% cut from those purchases.