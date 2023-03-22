A Startup Wants to Help Creators Network and Hire

Creators need to mingle. To market themselves and their work, they need to constantly connect with their peers, professionals supporting creators and advertisers. But traditional networking and recruiting sites such as LinkedIn and Fiverr can come up short for creators, especially when it comes to finding industry-specific opportunities and showcasing their visual content.

Brian Freeman says he has a solution. He’s the founder and CEO of Creatorland, which is planning to launch a professional networking app for the creator economy in the next few weeks. Described by Freeman as a “LinkedIn for creators,” Creatorland allows creators to showcase their projects and past work, with the ability to tag collaborators, view profile analytics and build relationships with brands or other creators.