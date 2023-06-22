A TikTok Shake-Up Amid Vidcon Frenzy

It’s Erin Woo, reporting from VidCon in Anaheim, Calif.

The convention, which kicked off Wednesday night, has drawn thousands of social media creators, industry executives and fans this year. YouTube is back sponsoring the conference which it has done every year there’s been a VidCon except last year, when TikTok took over as main sponsor. Amjad Hanif, YouTube’s vice president of product management, hosted the keynote this afternoon with YouTubers Colin & Samir, Larray and others.

It’s still early in the convention, which will run until Saturday, and most of the biggest events— including invite-only parties thrown by TikTok and Instagram—are still to come. The social media platforms have set up creator lounges, either at the convention center or at the nearby Hyatt hotel. At TikTok’s lounge, lit in blue and pink lights, employees are handing out tote bags emblazoned with the slogan “TikTok made me buy it,” pitching creators on their nascent shopping service, TikTok Shop.