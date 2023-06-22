Scoop: Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI StartupRead more

Photo via VidCon
A TikTok Shake-Up Amid Vidcon Frenzy

Photo: Photo via VidCon

It’s Erin Woo, reporting from VidCon in Anaheim, Calif.

The convention, which kicked off Wednesday night, has drawn thousands of social media creators, industry executives and fans this year. YouTube is back sponsoring the conference which it has done every year there’s been a VidCon except last year, when TikTok took over as main sponsor. Amjad Hanif, YouTube’s vice president of product management, hosted the keynote this afternoon with YouTubers Colin & Samir, Larray and others. 

It’s still early in the convention, which will run until Saturday, and most of the biggest events— including invite-only parties thrown by TikTok and Instagram—are still to come. The social media platforms have set up creator lounges, either at the convention center or at the nearby Hyatt hotel. At TikTok’s lounge, lit in blue and pink lights, employees are handing out tote bags emblazoned with the slogan “TikTok made me buy it,” pitching creators on their nascent shopping service, TikTok Shop. 

The Briefing
Can a Hollywood Operator Help TikTok? That Didn’t Go So Well the First Time
By Jessica E. Lessin · June 22, 2023 5:17 PM PDT
Zenia Mucha. Photo by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
“Terrifying.”That was the word from a longtime Hollywood hand when I asked for the person’s reaction to Disney’s former communications czar, Zenia Mucha, joining TikTok to lead brand marketing and communications. For a little context, Mucha is known as one of the toughest and best communications leaders in the land. For two decades, she ran Disney and CEO Bob Iger’s communications with an...
Cloud Networking Startup Aviatrix Switches CEOs
By Kevin McLaughlin · June 22, 2023
Biden Officials Concerned About Chinese Cloud Providers’ Data Access
By Anissa Gardizy · June 22, 2023
Amazon’s iRobot Acquisition Likely to Face Full-Scale EU Probe
By Theo Wayt · June 22, 2023
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
Exclusive
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Getty
apple ar/vr
What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro
By Wayne Ma
If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this.
From left: Bret Taylor, Peter Fenton and Clay Bavor. Photo: Getty
Exclusive
Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI Startup
By Kate Clark
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Nat Friedman, left, and Daniel Gross. Photos by Microsoft and Getty
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
By Kate Clark
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.
Photo by Getty.
crypto venture capital
How the SEC Could Cripple Crypto Venture Capitalists
By Aidan Ryan
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuits against both Coinbase and Binance have sparked an intense debate about its effort to regulate the crypto markets.
Tiger Global management partners Chase Coleman, left, and Scott Shleifer
Tiger Global Raises $2.7 Billion, 55% Less Than Target Set Last Fall
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Tiger Global Management, a New York-based investment firm that became a symbol of the recent startup funding boom and bust, has raised $2.7 billion, according to a pair of securities filings it filed on Friday.