Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “endless summer” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.

“Right now there’s a little bit of a climate of, like, if you say something that’s too positive, people need to cut you down and remind you of all the bad things that happened in the past,” D’Angelo said during a one-hour Zoom call from his San Francisco home, where the floppy-haired CEO was on paternity leave. “But when you look at what’s been enabled by this technology so far, it’s very positive.”