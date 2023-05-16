AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives. In the span of just a few months, large language model-based tools have gone from tech novelty to ubiquitous convenience that can do many of the things humans can do, from creating art to writing code to passing the bar exam with flying colors.

In response to lawmakers’ questions, Altman said he believes that “there will be far greater jobs on the other side of this,” but also that some jobs will be entirely automated away. In fact, that’s happening already.