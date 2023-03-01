Alphabet’s Robotaxi Unit Waymo Says it Laid Off 8%

Alphabet’s robotaxi developer Waymo laid off 137 employees on Wednesday, its second round of cuts this year as the parent company reins in spending across its subsidiaries.

The layoffs mean around 8% of Waymo employees, or 209 employees, have been cut this year, Waymo’s co-CEOs told staff in an internal email viewed by The Information. The latest round of cuts primarily focused on engineers while the previous cuts in January targeted general and administrative employees as well as some engineering and operational staff working on an autonomous trucking effort.

“This step, combined with the January reductions, allows us to ensure that we have capacity to further invest and grow in key engineering areas, which is critical to our success,” co-CEOs Tekedra Mawakana and Dmitri Dolgov said.