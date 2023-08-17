Alphabet’s Verily Moves Toward Spinoff as Revenue Surges

Alphabet’s biggest “other bet,” part of the blue-sky investment projects carved off from the company’s Google ad-based empire several years ago, is moving toward the exits.

Stephen Gillett, CEO of Verily, an Alphabet subsidiary that aims to apply data analytics to healthcare, told employees this month that by the end of 2024 it would stop using its parent company for a wide range of corporate services, from real estate to software. The move could pave the way for Verily, whose primary business is selling insurance to employers that fund their own health benefit plans but want protection from spikes in payouts, to eventually separate from Alphabet.