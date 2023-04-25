Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Picks Fulfillment Veteran as New ‘Shadow Adviser’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has picked Eric Rimling, a 14-year veteran of the company’s fulfillment operation, as his new technical adviser, according to two people with knowledge of the appointment. The highly coveted position, which involves working directly with the CEO on a daily basis, has been a fast track to promotions for Amazon staffers in the past, including Jassy himself.

Rimling’s January appointment, which hasn’t been previously reported, is notable given Jassy had limited experience with Amazon’s delivery business prior to becoming CEO in 2021, having spent the vast majority of his career working on Amazon Web Services.