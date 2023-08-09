Amazon Offers Sellers AI Tool to Write Product Descriptions

Amazon is rolling out an artificial intelligence tool for sellers on its marketplace that will write copy for product listings, a company spokesperson confirmed, marking one of the first examples of Amazon integrating large-language models into its e-commerce business.

While Amazon’s highest-profile AI tools are ones its cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, is selling to other companies, the previously unreported product listing tool is a notable way Amazon is using the technology to improve its own operations. Last week, CEO Andy Jassy told analysts all of its businesses, including e-commerce, have multiple generative AI projects in the works.