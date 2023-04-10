Amazon Starts Charging for Some UPS Store Returns

Amazon has started charging fees to make some returns at UPS Stores, marking the latest effort by the e-commerce giant to cut down on costs associated with customers sending back items.

Returns have been an expensive headache for e-commerce companies after they skyrocketed during pandemic lockdown and have remained stubbornly high. Amazon’s UPS fee, along with a new “frequently returned” warning on some items that The Information first reported last month, are part of a push to reduce returns-related expenses as Amazon cuts costs more broadly.