Amazon Starts Warning Customers About ‘Frequently Returned’ Items

Amazon’s free and easy return policy for the vast majority of its items is a key part of its pitch to consumers, but a new feature the company is rolling out shows it’s trying to get customers to send purchases back less often.

Amazon in recent months has started warning customers that an item they’re about to buy has been “frequently returned,” suggesting customers check “the product details and customer reviews” before they purchase. The introduction of the “frequently returned” warning comes as returns have become a costly problem for the e-commerce industry more broadly after skyrocketing during the pandemic.