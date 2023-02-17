Amazon’s Shrinking Cloud Gaming Service Could Be the Next Stadia

Amazon’s attempt to build out a videogame streaming service is losing steam, with its library of games quickly shrinking less than a year after its launch. That’s raising questions about whether it could go the way of Google’s Stadia, which shut down last month.

Amazon’s cloud-based service, Luna, has seen its library shrink about 30% since October, with dozens more titles scheduled to vanish in the coming weeks. That will make it hard for the service to attract new users. Luna had about 5% or less of global cloud gaming users in 2022, according to the U.K.’s antitrust regulator.