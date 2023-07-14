American Cricket, Anyone? Behind a New Pro Sports League, a Lineup of Elite Tech CEOs

Ordinarily, a new joint venture backed by executives from Microsoft, Adobe, Meta Platforms, Akamai and Accenture would grab major headlines in the U.S. tech press. But when that venture is a pro cricket league, well…it’s crickets.

Still, this week’s launch of Major League Cricket marks a seminal moment for American cricket fans, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and other tech investors who avidly grabbed stakes in one of the league’s six teams. Though the game hasn’t generated many SportsCenter segments, the last few weeks have registered as cricket’s biggest moment on the U.S. sports stage since the late 19th century, when it lost the battle for American hearts and minds to its younger cousin, baseball.