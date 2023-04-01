As the saying goes, “You can tell a lot about a person by the type of sword they keep near their desk.” That’s certainly true for company founders like Jason Kingsley of the gaming studio Rebellion Developments. For others, keepsakes veer more toward de-stressing objects, like Clément Kerstenne’s deck of cards, or inspirational items, like Arianna Huffington’s bronze sculpture of Marcus Aurelius. In this month’s “Founder’s Keepers,” we ask seven founders what takes pride of place in their workspace.