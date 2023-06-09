Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets Fizzle

Andreessen Horowitz has combined its finance and consumer investment teams into one, merging what were two of the hottest pandemic-era investment categories that have since cooled.

The investment firm’s leaders have encouraged the combined team, led by general partner Alex Rampell, to pursue artificial intelligence deals, two people briefed on the change said. The shakeup is an example of how Andreessen Horowitz, one of the world’s highest profile startup backers, is reacting to the collapse of startup valuations over the past year.