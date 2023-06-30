‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road AheadRead more

Ben Horowitz, Martin Casado and Marc Andreessen. Photos by Getty and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Art by Mike Sullivan.
June 30, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

“Will AI kill us all?” Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado asked his boss Marc Andreessen in early June. The bleary-eyed Casado had dialed in from a desk in a dimly lit hotel room in Washington, D.C., where he’d been meeting with regulators. His boss grinned, retorting, “I have good news!…AI is not going to murder every person on the planet!”

The exchange was part of the pair’s hour-plus banter, uploaded to Andreessen Horowitz’s YouTube channel, on why the “doomerist takes” on artificial intelligence are wildly off the mark. Casado had been trying to drive home that message in Washington in an effort to counter the alarms—raised by tech luminaries such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk—that AI could eventually think and learn like humans, posing a threat to our very existence. “The backlash on this stuff to me…has been absolutely shocking,” Casado said.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Pro Weekly cloud
Pro Weekly: Updates to Our Database of the Biggest Cloud Spenders
By Anissa Gardizy · June 30, 2023 8:00 AM PDT
Snap, the second-largest spender in our database, said it is committed to spend $3.5 billion over the next three years, largely on cloud services. Photo by Getty.
Welcome back!I’m Anissa, a reporter on cloud computing for The Information. This week we published numerous updates to our Cloud Database, which tracks how much companies spend on cloud computing and with which providers. We also added cybersecurity firm Rapid7 to the list, which now includes 77 companies. Together, they spend more than $13 billion a year on cloud computing services. Amazon Web...
Latest Briefs
 
Fidelity Marks Down Stakes in Discord, Reddit
By Cory Weinberg · June 30, 2023
Nvidia, Salesforce Ventures Back AI Video Startup Runway
By Jon Victor · June 29, 2023
Jobs Startup Bitwise Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy 
By Natasha Mascarenhas · June 29, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive enterprise Finance
Inside Thoma Bravo’s Software Playbook
By Rachel Graf
Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020.
Coatue co-founder Thomas Laffont. Photo by Juan Pinnel
Exclusive startups venture capital
‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road Ahead
By Jessica E. Lessin
Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend a founder and investor conference hosted by Coatue, called East Meets West.
Abraham Shafi, CEO of IRL (left), and Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Social App IRL, Which Raised $200 Million, Shuts Down After CEO Misconduct Probe
By Mark Matousek
Last year, the CEO of messaging app IRL repeatedly said it had 20 million monthly active users, who chatted about shared interests and planned real-world events together.
Adobe chief strategy officer Scott Belsky. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller, using Adobe Firefly.
The Big Read culture ai
Can Adobe Catch the AI Bug?
By Margaux MacColl
Six months ago, Adobe’s chief strategy officer, Scott Belsky, was in a New York conference room with around two dozen top marketing executives.
Photo via Cohesity
Exclusive startups enterprise
In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO
By Maria Heeter, Anissa Gardizy and Kate Clark
Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues : Rubrik and Cohesity.