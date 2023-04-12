Announcing the Creator Economy Summit 2023 Masterclasses

We’re excited to see everyone on April 20th at The Information's Creator Economy Summit. Our masterclass breakout sessions are an important part of the Summit. At this year’s event, we’ll have two sets of 45-minute breakout sessions. Here’s a preview of this year’s topics.

Gen Z and the Creator Economy (1:30 p.m. PT)

Gen Z is quickly becoming a key piece of the consumer puzzle, as it matures and its spending power grows rapidly. But today, these audiences have shifted their attention and trust away from publishers towards people, from aspiration to belonging, and from exclusive to inclusive. So how can brands reach this key audience? The simple answer: the Creator Economy. Join us as we explore the value of brands mobilizing creators, culture, and commerce to engage communities and consumers at scale.

Speakers to include:

Jamie Gutfreund, Chief Growth Officer, Whalar

Kim Larson, Global Head of YouTube Creators, YouTube

Scott Hamlin, VP of Integrated Marketing, PetSmart

Moderated by: Annie Goldsmith, Reporter, The Information

How to Build a Strong Personal Brand (1:30 p.m. PT)

As the creator economy gets more crowded, it can be harder to stand out. Creators need to evolve and become true storytellers, engaging their audiences with eye-catching, immersive content in authentic and meaningful ways. In this panel, we’ll discuss how emerging creators can differentiate themselves by using tools and other techniques to design standout content, develop compelling stories and find a narrow niche.

Speakers to include:

Ian Wang, Head of Product, Adobe Express

Skyelar Garcia, Social Media Coach & Strategist, Creator & Entrepreneur

Goldie Chan, Strategist, Author & Advisor; Founder & CEO, Warm Robots

Moderated by: Laura Mandaro, Managing Editor of News & Talent, The Information

What’s Next for Social Commerce? (2:30 p.m. PT)

The big social platforms have a mixed track record with social shopping. Instagram has pared back its strategy, while TikTok is doubling down. What’s the missing ingredient to make social commerce a big hit in the U.S.? We’ll discuss what’s next with executives from Deloitte, LTK and beauty subscription service IPSY.

Speakers to include:

Kenny Gold, Managing Director, Head of Social, Content & Influencer, Deloitte Digital

Megan Tobin, Head of Creator Shopping Marketing, LTK

Karen Chimal, Director of Creator Partnerships, IPSY

Moderated by: Sahil Patel, Reporter, The Information

The Creator CEO (2:30 p.m. PT)

The creator economy is a fast-growing sector of small business. Many creators, like MrBeast and Emma Chamberlain, are running outfits that rival startups in size and funding. To be successful in the creator economy, these entrepreneurs need the appropriate tools – like faster access to earnings, creator cards and more tools and resources to manage their expenses. And their fans need easier ways to support and engage with their favorite creators – including easy and secure checkout, tipping, and subscriptions. We’ll talk to executives from Visa, Linktree and Marqeta on their innovative creator-focused payments offerings.

Speakers to include: