Apollo Asks VCs to Back Its Bid For Silicon Valley Bank Assets

Private equity giant Apollo Global Management has asked major venture capital firms to help finance a bid for the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, according to a person with knowledge of the discussion.

Earlier, The Information reported that several firms, including General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, had discussed the possibility of a bid from Apollo with a representative from the private equity firm. It’s not clear if any firms have agreed to participate, and most of the ones that have publicly supported a takeover of the bank wouldn’t have enough capital to assist in a bid, said the person with knowledge of the talks.