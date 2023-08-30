Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing StartupsRead more

Photo by Getty
Apple and Biden Aren’t Aligned on China

Photo: Photo by Getty

If Apple was a country, its annual sales—nearly $400 billion last year—would make it roughly the 40th biggest economy in the world, ahead of Iran and on par with Denmark. It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that Apple appears to have its own foreign policy, one that isn’t always totally aligned with U.S. policy, at least when it comes to dealing with China. Even as the Biden administration has been putting limits on China’s access to certain advanced U.S. technologies, Apple has been effectively helping China develop its own advanced technology by doing business with Chinese firms. As my colleague Wayne Ma reported today, Apple is testing Chinese-made displays for possible use in its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.

The story says the displays Apple is testing, which use an advanced tech called Micro-OLEDs, are made by two Chinese firms, BOE Technology and SeeYa Technology. The market for Micro-OLEDS is still new, and other companies, such as Samsung, are only now starting to invest enough money to build manufacturing capacity. (Sony is currently Apple’s supplier, but it also hasn’t spent the money to expand capacity to meet Apple’s expected needs, our story says.) In contrast, the two Chinese companies, with the support of Chinese government subsidies, have aggressively bankrolled the development of manufacturing capacity for Micro-OLEDs.

OpenAI’s Revenue Surges More Than 35 Times
By Amir Efrati · Aug. 29, 2023
Google Launches Cloud AI Services, Chips
By Anissa Gardizy · Aug. 29, 2023
Court Sides With Grayscale Over SEC in Bitcoin ETF Case
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 29, 2023
Image by Clark Miller and Midjourney.
Startups to Watch startups semiconductors
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Photo by Convoy.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
Art by Clark Miller.
Subscriber Survey culture
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.
Photo via Klaviyo.
e-commerce
Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups
By Ann Gehan
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut.
Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Variety via Getty Images.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
By Maria Heeter
Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Clockwise from left, creators Katerina and Yinon Horowitz, Jack Settleman, Ross Pomerantz, Raven Ross and Komal Nambiar. Art by Clark Miller
startups culture
How Influencers Dodged the Destruction in Creator Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Times are grim for startups that sell products and services to creators. Some are folding, while others can’t pivot their businesses away from the creator economy fast enough.