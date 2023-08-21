Apple Beefs Up Tools for Paid Podcasters

We don’t hear much about Apple and the creator economy except when creators—or the platforms that host them—complain about the Apple App Store fees that cut into their earnings. That makes Apple’s launch Monday of multiple features aimed at helping creators all the more remarkable, even if the individual products are fairly standard.

The iPhone maker said podcasters will now be able to view the number of free trial subscriptions, paid subscriptions and conversion rates on Apple Podcasts. Previously, creators could just see analytics for non-paying listeners.