TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew via Getty
Creator Economy
google policy ai

Apple Could Trip Up TikTok If Politicians Do Not

Photo: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew via Getty

Could Apple and Google trip up TikTok even if saber-rattling politicians do not? It’s an intriguing idea sparked by a story we published today, especially as it resurfaces a perennial gripe of many startup founders: the iron grip the two tech giants have on smartphone apps. 

According to new reporting from my colleague Juro on Wednesday, the ByteDance-owned short video app has begun talks with Apple and Google to ensure its proposed data security plan doesn’t get derailed by their app store rules. Under the plan, which TikTok has proposed to the U.S. government to address concerns about the security of U.S. user data, every update to TikTok’s software would be vetted and delivered to the app stores by Oracle, which will host TikTok’s U.S. user data on its servers. But as Juro points out, TikTok is worried that app store rules may prevent third parties from submitting software updates on behalf of a different company. 

Photo-illustration by Clark Miller. Palmer Luckey: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Kim Kardashian West: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg; Henry Kravis: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Peter Thiel: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg; Bob Iger: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Jon Winkelried: Bess Adler/Bloomberg; Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Charles Kushner: David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg; Mukesh Ambani: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Art: Shane Burke/Photo: Bloomberg
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Org Charts asia
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.
Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, left, and John Collison, president and co-founder of Stripe. Photo by Bloomberg.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
Stripe has cut the valuation for its multi-billion-dollar fundraising by about 10% to around $50 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation, underlining the challenges that Stripe has faced in completing the fundraising.
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive markets startups
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech.
Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff at the company's 2022 Code Conference. Photo by Getty Images.
Exclusive startups media/telecom
Vox Media’s Bankoff is Battered but Standing. What’s Next?
By Sahil Patel and Paris Martineau
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business.