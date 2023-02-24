Apple Hires Ad Executive for Apple TV+, a Sign of Apple’s Video Ad Ambitions

Apple has hired Lauren Fry, a TV and digital video advertising executive, to help build a video advertising business for its Apple TV+ streaming service, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The move signals Apple's ambitions to give the streaming service more revenue to pay for a wider array of programming.

Apple TV+ doesn’t have an ad-supported tier currently—unlike other major streaming services. But there have been signs that the tech giant wanted to use its broadcast of Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball games to build an ad sales business.