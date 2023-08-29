Apple Hopes Chinese Suppliers Can Solve Vision Pro’s Display Challenges

When Apple dealt with Chinese manufacturers in the past, it was to buy low-level components such as small metal parts, paper boxes and batteries. For advanced parts such as displays and chips, the iPhone maker turned to firms headquartered in the U.S., Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Times are changing.

Apple is currently testing advanced displays made by two Chinese suppliers for possible inclusion in future models of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headsets, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The two suppliers, BOE Technology and SeeYa Technology, are among a crop of Chinese companies that are making high-end technologies, spurred by government policies designed to reduce China’s reliance on foreign tech while also making its homegrown firms more competitive.