OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPTRead more

Photo by Bloomberg.
The Briefing
markets apple uber/lyft

Apple Isn’t Growing, but That’s OK (for Now)

Photo: Photo by Bloomberg.

We got a barrage of March-quarter earnings today and they provide a good summary of who’s up and who’s down in tech and media. (Spoiler alert: Apple did fine, but given how weak the smartphone and PC markets are, that’s not saying much). For more details, grab a coffee (or a beer) and relax. Here we go:

In ride hailing, Lyft is barely growing and is still burning cash, which means it’s doing much worse than its bigger rival, Uber, which reported on Tuesday. Lyft stock dropped 15% after hours. In food delivery, DoorDash appears to be growing much faster than its main rival, Uber Eats. In entertainment, Paramount Global’s quarter captured perfectly why investors hate TV companies. Growing losses on streaming collided with declining profits from TV, sending Paramount stock down 28%. In e-commerce, Shopify apparently realized its desire to build an Amazon-like logistics operation was nuts, as it decided to sell the business to Flexport in exchange for some of the startup’s stock. Investors approved: Its stock jumped 24%. (For more details and other earnings highlights, see below.)

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing markets apple
Apple Isn’t Growing, but That’s OK (for Now)
By Martin Peers · May 4, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Bloomberg.
We got a barrage of March-quarter earnings today and they provide a good summary of who’s up and who’s down in tech and media. (Spoiler alert: Apple did fine, but given how weak the smartphone and PC markets are, that’s not saying much). For more details, grab a coffee (or a beer) and relax. Here we go:In ride hailing, Lyft is barely growing and is still burning cash, which means it’s doing...
Latest Briefs
 
Google Researcher Memo: Company Has ‘No Moat’ in AI
By Jon Victor · May 4, 2023
Apple’s Revenue Falls 3% Despite iPhone Sales Growth
By Martin Peers · May 4, 2023
DoorDash Revenue Increases 40% as Non-Restaurant Items Drive Order Growth
By Mark Matousek · May 4, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.