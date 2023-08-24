Apple Needs to Think Differently About Vision Pro for a Fractured World

Apple in June revealed its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which it hopes will change how humans engage with technology as much as—or perhaps more than—the iPhone and mobile computing did. Developers building for this new platform don’t think of themselves as just creating applications, but new digital worlds that users will inhabit.

But the Vision Pro is arriving in a very different physical world, marked by an increasingly tense intersection of geopolitics and technology. The idea that a firm can develop a new platform on a global basis, with a global supply chain, to address a global market that enables global data flows is obsolete—even for Apple.