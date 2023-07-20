Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners ExitRead more

iPhone 14 series go on sale on September 16, 2022 in Shanghai. Photo by Getty
Apple Struggling With Manufacturing Larger Screen for iPhone 15 Pros

Photo: iPhone 14 series go on sale on September 16, 2022 in Shanghai. Photo by Getty

Apple is facing challenges assembling its two upcoming new iPhone models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which could lead to a shortage of units at launch in September, according to two people with direct knowledge of the issue.

Apple’s suppliers are using a new manufacturing process for the two models, the most expensive of the upcoming series of iPhones, that will allow it to dramatically narrow the width of the display’s black border, known as the bezel. This will allow the iPhone 15 Pros to have a slightly larger screen when compared with previous models, without making the devices larger.

Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
By Becky Peterson
For Google employees, the news was a devastating turn in an already disorienting year. In May, a 31-year-old senior engineer at the company, later identified by police as Kevin Rawlings, died at Google’s New York office late at night in an apparent suicide.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Exclusive startups cloud
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Data Point enterprise Finance
Deal Activity on the Rise as Bankers Say Merger Conversations Are Picking Up
By Rachel Graf
After more than a year of stalled merger and acquisition activity, the deals market is showing signs of life.