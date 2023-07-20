Apple Struggling With Manufacturing Larger Screen for iPhone 15 Pros

Apple is facing challenges assembling its two upcoming new iPhone models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which could lead to a shortage of units at launch in September, according to two people with direct knowledge of the issue.

Apple’s suppliers are using a new manufacturing process for the two models, the most expensive of the upcoming series of iPhones, that will allow it to dramatically narrow the width of the display’s black border, known as the bezel. This will allow the iPhone 15 Pros to have a slightly larger screen when compared with previous models, without making the devices larger.