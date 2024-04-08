Apple Vision Pro Restrictions Stifle Apps, Some Developers Say

When Apple began developing its Vision Pro headset years ago, the project’s leaders believed its future fortunes hinged on the creativity of app developers outside Apple, just as the iPhone’s success had, said former employees who worked on the project. Increasingly, though, those developers are expressing frustration with the restrictions Apple is imposing on what Vision Pro technologies they can use in their apps.

Unlike on the iPhone, Apple doesn’t let Vision Pro developers access the headset’s cameras and sensors—which can identify or map objects and surroundings in a room—due to concerns that unscrupulous developers might use them to violate the privacy of users, former Apple employees said. For Kalani Helekunihi, an augmented reality developer who builds apps for older adults and people with disabilities, that means he can’t create a Vision Pro app that uses the headset’s camera to automatically log users in by scanning a QR code. Nor can he pursue a desire to make a Vision Pro app that would give people with limited vision a description of their surroundings and act as a virtual cane that warns them when they’re approaching obstacles.



While Helekunihi bought a Vision Pro in February for software development, he still hasn’t started working on an app for the device because most of his ideas aren’t feasible given Apple’s restrictions (Apple’s camera and sensor restrictions don’t apply to its own apps). “So many things that we’ve become accustomed to doing with a cellphone simply [aren’t] possible within XR devices because of nebulous privacy fears,” he said.