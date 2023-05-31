MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business DroppedRead more

Tim Cook. Photo by Bloomberg
May 31, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

If Apple unveils its long-awaited mixed-reality headset next week as expected, it will represent the company’s riskiest gamble on a new product since the iPhone. It will also test the company’s prowess in design and manufacturing like nothing before.

The headset is the most complicated hardware product Apple has ever created due to its unconventional curved shape, thinness and ultralight weight—which has resulted in an expected budget-busting price tag of around $3,000. Several internal digital renderings of the device, which The Information has viewed over the past few years, show a piece of curved glass with edges wrapped in a smooth aluminum frame that appears to be slightly thicker than an iPhone.

Crypto Global crypto
MoonPay Is Trying to Reinvent Itself
By Aidan Ryan · May 31, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright. Photo by Bloomberg
In case you missed it, I scooped Tuesday that insiders at MoonPay, including its DJ-turned-CEO Ivan Soto-Wright, sold $150 million worth of shares in a secondary transaction as part of its $555 million November 2021 funding round. And a few weeks after the Series A announcement, Soto-Wright bought a $38 million Miami Beach estate that was previously owned by retired Miami Heat star Chris Bosh....
Cloud Startup CoreWeave Raises Another $200 Million
By Anissa Gardizy · May 31, 2023
Twilio Shares Gain After Report on Meetings with Activist 
By Maria Heeter · May 30, 2023
Scientists Warn of 'Extinction' From AI
By Jon Victor · May 30, 2023
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, left, and Peter Lee. Photo by Bloomberg, Microsoft
Exclusive
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
By Aaron Holmes
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
Art by Clark Miller
The AI Age e-commerce ai
How to Grease a Chatbot: E-Commerce Companies Seek a Backdoor Into AI Responses
By Chris Stokel-Walker
When Andy Wilson’s company received its first successful client referral through ChatGPT, he was shaken to his core.
Chris Britt, co-founder and CEO of Chime.
Exclusive startups Finance
Chime's Slowdown Highlights Limits of Bank Disruptors
By Mark Matousek and Erin Woo
Chime found a way to offer zero-fee banking services without being a bank itself. But that approach is starting to show its limits.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
By Aidan Ryan
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read markets Finance
The Master of Destruction Rides Again
By Michelle Celarier
In the spring of 2022, the irascible Wall Street short seller Marc Cohodes was in a particularly foul mood.
Art by Clark Miller.
Social Studies culture
The Day TikTok Went Dark in India
By Amanda Florian
On June 29, 2020, as thunderstorms swept Mumbai and daily Covid-19 cases in India surged by almost 20,000, millions of people began experiencing a flood of network errors on their mobile devices.