Apple’s New Headset Makes Meta Look Like AR’s BlackBerry

Apple may have just BlackBerried Meta Platforms’ Quest devices. Apple’s presentation of its mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, on Monday seems likely to spell the beginning of the end for Meta’s ambitions in augmented reality and virtual reality. Remarkably, given the endless amounts of media coverage devoted to this device over the past couple of years, Apple’s presentation felt surprisingly fresh. By showing how iOS apps, movies and photos would look overlaid against your physical surroundings, the presentation did a good job of demonstrating what these headsets can do and how you can use them in everyday life. Score one for Tim Cook and his earnest band of presenters.

Of course, saying Apple can trump Meta in AR and VR is akin to predicting that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will outpoll Marianne Williamson in the 2024 presidential election. Whether these headsets are made by Apple or Meta, it’s doubtful that many people are ready to wear one of them on a regular and extended basis, particularly when they’re interacting with family or friends. One of the less-realistic parts of the Apple video was a scene showing a father playing with his children while wearing a headset. Just imagine the reproachful conversations that man will have with his children later in life: “Dad, remember that time you spent all Christmas Day playing with your headset?” More on today’s presentation here.