Over the past decade, Amazon has built an army of several hundred economists with doctorates who inform executives’ decisions in e-commerce, cloud computing and other businesses—an approach other tech giants have copied.

The architect of that buildout, Chief Economist Pat Bajari, quietly left in March, he confirmed to The Information. To replace him, the company has tapped Chris Nosko, who most recently worked as chief of Uber’s science and analytics teams, Amazon confirmed.