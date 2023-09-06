‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture CapitalRead more

Photo by Getty
The Briefing
markets media/telecom

Arm Value Numbers Inhabit SoftBank’s Parallel Universe

Photo: Photo by Getty

It’s time for an updated edition of “Games People Play,” one dedicated to IPO marketing. The prime example could be SoftBank and the army of bankers it has on tap that are marketing the IPO for chip design firm Arm. They’re doing a masterful job in manipulating what the media thinks SoftBank wants. A few weeks ago, we saw reports that SoftBank was hoping Arm would be valued at between $60 billion and $70 billion, an idea buttressed by a $64 billion value put on Arm in a recent SoftBank–Vision Fund transaction. Today, though, as the IPO marketing roadshow kicked off, Arm released numbers showing it is targeting a value of up to $52 billion. Predictably, some news outlets interpreted this as the IPO falling short of SoftBank’s expectations.

That may very well be the case. After all, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son sometimes seems to exist in a parallel universe to the one the rest of us inhabit (perhaps he’s renting one with Adam Neumann and Elon Musk). So it’s possible he seriously thought Arm could be worth more than $60 billion. But it’s also possible the opposite is true: that he (or his advisers, at least) know a reasonable price for Arm is closer to half that, or around $30 billion. With that in mind, perhaps they think if they put out the idea that they want north of $60 billion, later suggesting a price of around $50 billion would appear to be a big concession to skeptics of the higher number. Will anyone be fooled (aside from some reporters)? Well, one report today quoted an investor saying the lower valuation was “more palatable than initially discussed.”

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin · Sept. 5, 2023 5:27 PM PDT
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap. What the human resources startup doesn’t talk about in its prolific marketing is the fact that the company, last valued by investors at $12 billion, has also become the exclusive way nearly a dozen websites in a...
Latest Briefs
 
Apple Extends Deal With Chip Designer Arm Through 2040
By Wayne Ma · Sept. 5, 2023
China Plans $40B Fund to Support Domestic Chip Industry
By Wayne Ma · Sept. 5, 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery Raises Free Cash Flow Guidance Thanks to Strike Impact
By Martin Peers · Sept. 5, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
AWS CEO Adam Selipsky (left) and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller/Photos by Getty
Exclusive microsoft startups
How AWS Stumbled in AI, Giving Microsoft an Opening
By Anissa Gardizy and Kevin McLaughlin
Long before ChatGPT arrived on the scene last year, Amazon Web Services was developing artificial intelligence software akin to the technology that powers the hit chatbot from OpenAI.
Photo by AP.
Exclusive Finance
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
By Michael Roddan
In the hours after JPMorgan Chase bought troubled First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion in a government fire sale, its consumer banking chiefs Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak—both potential successors to CEO Jamie Dimon—flew to California.
Midjourney CEO David Holz has bucked the tide among AI founders by boxing out venture capitalists. Midjourney art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Midjourney art by Clark Miller
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’
By Zara Stone
Early one Saturday morning in August, a dozen men—a mix of startup founders, software engineers, designers and one professional Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master—gathered inside a small San Francisco condo to get their blood drawn.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo engaged in a high-wire act of diplomacy during her four-day trip to China. Photo of Raimondo via Getty Images. Collage by Clark Miller.
The Big Read asia policy
‘Excited and Terrified’: On a High-Stakes Trip to China, Gina Raimondo Confronts a Complex Future
By Jessica E. Lessin
A former ambulance driver was whizzing me through the rainy streets of Shanghai to meet an eight-car motorcade and—hopefully—U.S.