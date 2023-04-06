Arming the Enemy? Why U.S. VCs Investing in China AI Is Complicated

It’s become a major refrain among several U.S. tech leaders that the U.S. can’t let China win in artificial intelligence. And so it is pretty interesting that leading venture firms funded by U.S. endowments and other institutional investors are putting money into the most promising young AI startups in China.

In an important piece in The Information today, Juro reported from Hong Kong that Sequoia’s China arm had quietly backed one of the most notable young AI researchers in the country, Yang Zhilin, a young assistant professor at Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University. And Juro included several other examples.