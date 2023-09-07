Arm’s IPO Pitch to Wall Street: Don’t Worry, Growth Is Coming

Behind the scenes of its much-anticipated initial public offering, SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm has pushed a clear message to skeptical analysts and investors: Growth is coming soon.

The company told investment banking analysts last month in Cambridge, England, that its recently flat revenue growth would re-accelerate over the next few years after it hiked royalty fees by about 40% on smartphone companies using a new version of its chip technology, two people with direct knowledge of the meeting said. The company is also counting on a recovery in the smartphone sales market from manufacturers that purchase Arm’s chip technology.