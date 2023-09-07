How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTCRead more

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive
semiconductors Finance

Arm’s IPO Pitch to Wall Street: Don’t Worry, Growth Is Coming

Photo: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Photo by Getty.

Behind the scenes of its much-anticipated initial public offering, SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm has pushed a clear message to skeptical analysts and investors: Growth is coming soon.

The company told investment banking analysts last month in Cambridge, England, that its recently flat revenue growth would re-accelerate over the next few years after it hiked royalty fees by about 40% on smartphone companies using a new version of its chip technology, two people with direct knowledge of the meeting said. The company is also counting on a recovery in the smartphone sales market from manufacturers that purchase Arm’s chip technology.

Latest Articles
 
Google Settles U.S. States’ Antitrust Case Over App Store Fees
By Jon Victor · Sept. 6, 2023
Dave Clark Resigns as Flexport CEO
By Ann Gehan · Sept. 6, 2023
Rippling Ends Relationship With Two Prop Trading Firms
By Natasha Mascarenhas · Sept. 6, 2023
Photo by AP.
Exclusive Finance
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
By Michael Roddan
In the hours after JPMorgan Chase bought troubled First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion in a government fire sale, its consumer banking chiefs Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak—both potential successors to CEO Jamie Dimon—flew to California.
Midjourney CEO David Holz has bucked the tide among AI founders by boxing out venture capitalists. Midjourney art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Midjourney art by Clark Miller
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’
By Zara Stone
Early one Saturday morning in August, a dozen men—a mix of startup founders, software engineers, designers and one professional Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master—gathered inside a small San Francisco condo to get their blood drawn.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo engaged in a high-wire act of diplomacy during her four-day trip to China. Photo of Raimondo via Getty Images. Collage by Clark Miller.
The Big Read asia policy
‘Excited and Terrified’: On a High-Stakes Trip to China, Gina Raimondo Confronts a Complex Future
By Jessica E. Lessin
A former ambulance driver was whizzing me through the rainy streets of Shanghai to meet an eight-car motorcade and—hopefully—U.S.
Czinger cofounders Lukas Czinger (center) and his father Kevin Czinger. Collage by Clark Miller. Photography courtesy Czinger
The 1:1 electric vehicles
Selling a Vision, and a $2 Million Hypercar, at Pebble Beach
By Tim Stevens
The chassis lurking under the skin of most cars is a pretty pedestrian thing—mostly sections of stamped and welded steel perforated with mounting points for the engine, suspension and everything else required to make the machine whole.