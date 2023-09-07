Exclusive: Arm’s IPO Pitch to Wall Street: Don’t Worry, Growth Is ComingRead more

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifying in Congress in 2018. Photo by Getty
microsoft google policy

As Google Case Heads to Trial, a Judge’s Decisions Worry Company’s Critics

Photo: Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifying in Congress in 2018. Photo by Getty

After years of anticipation, a trial next week in Washington, D.C., will attempt to answer a critical question: Did Google break antitrust laws by striking deals with companies like Apple and Samsung to make its search engine the default on their products?

Those business arrangements are expected to be at the heart of the 10-week trial, which will shed new light on Google’s path to dominating the search market and will test the U.S. government’s ability to rein in technology companies. There are already inauspicious signs for that effort: A federal judge has narrowed the scope of the case, sparking criticism for showing too much deference toward Google. Whatever the outcome, reams of documents, correspondence and other evidence will at the very least offer a window into the secret deals, estimated to be worth billions annually, that have helped Google retain its iron grip on the search market.

Midjourney CEO David Holz has bucked the tide among AI founders by boxing out venture capitalists. Midjourney art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Midjourney art by Clark Miller
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’
By Zara Stone
Early one Saturday morning in August, a dozen men—a mix of startup founders, software engineers, designers and one professional Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master—gathered inside a small San Francisco condo to get their blood drawn.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Illustration by Harol Bustos.
Exclusive facebook ai
Inside Meta’s AI Drama: Internal Feuds Over Compute Power
By Kalley Huang and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Meta Platforms’ releases of its large-language models, Llama and Llama 2, in the past six months have won the company praise for offering free, open-source alternatives to models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo engaged in a high-wire act of diplomacy during her four-day trip to China. Photo of Raimondo via Getty Images. Collage by Clark Miller.
The Big Read asia policy
‘Excited and Terrified’: On a High-Stakes Trip to China, Gina Raimondo Confronts a Complex Future
By Jessica E. Lessin
A former ambulance driver was whizzing me through the rainy streets of Shanghai to meet an eight-car motorcade and—hopefully—U.S.
Czinger cofounders Lukas Czinger (center) and his father Kevin Czinger. Collage by Clark Miller. Photography courtesy Czinger
The 1:1 electric vehicles
Selling a Vision, and a $2 Million Hypercar, at Pebble Beach
By Tim Stevens
The chassis lurking under the skin of most cars is a pretty pedestrian thing—mostly sections of stamped and welded steel perforated with mounting points for the engine, suspension and everything else required to make the machine whole.