As Hollywood Writers Strike, Momentum Grows for Creator Labor Movement

Creator economy workers are taking a fresh stab at labor organizing.

A group of digital influencers and professionals who work with them has started an effort to push tech companies to increase creators’ compensation and take action on other issues, including unexplained removals of creators’ accounts from apps, according to documents reviewed by The Information and people involved with the effort. Ezra Cooperstein, a president at Night—the talent management company representing the YouTuber known as MrBeast and other high-profile creators—spearheaded the not-for-profit initiative, dubbed “Creator Project 1.0.”