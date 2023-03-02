At Clubhouse, Many Notable Hires Have Departed

Roughly 20 leaders have departed Clubhouse over the past year or so, including many of the notable hires the social audio app recruited from major companies such as Meta Platforms, Google, TikTok, Spotify and Netflix. All these ex-staffers had vice president, head or lead in their titles or job descriptions (most were heads of something).

The social audio app, which turns three years next month, became a pandemic sensation as millions of people tuned in to pass the time during lockdowns. Celebrities ranging from Oprah to Justin Bieber dropped into the app for casual conversations. But as normal activities resumed and the novelty waned, the appetite for virtual live conversations weakened.