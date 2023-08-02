At Pinterest, Talk of Creators Fades as AI Rises (Chart)

The buzzwords that executives drop during their companies’ quarterly conference calls provide a window into management’s interest at the moment, or at least what they want investors to hear. At Pinterest, executives led by CEO Bill Ready have been effusive about artificial intelligence lately—and as the chart above shows, they’ve spent much less time chatting about creators.

In the digital scrapbook site’s most recent quarterly investor call, Pinterest executives mentioned words like creator, creators and create just six times, according to an analysis of the transcript. That’s down from 29 similar mentions in the first quarter of 2022.