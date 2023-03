A big shift at South by Southwest this year is the buzz around artificial intelligence and the relative absence of crypto events after a bonanza last year.

Last year, crypto was hard to escape at the tech and arts festival: SXSW attendees sipped on mimosas at a brunch for women in Web3 or waited in long lines to see an interactive event focused on Doodles, a collection of pastel-colored NFTs. Flyers advertising crypto-related projects were plastered all around the Austin Convention Center.