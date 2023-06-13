AWS Cuts Ties With Fast-Rising Cloud-Sales Partner

Amazon Web Services has suddenly cut ties with a key firm that earns commissions for bringing new customers to AWS, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation. The firm, Philadelphia-based Triumph Tech, was among a select number of “premier tier” partners, AWS’s highest designation for partners.

The reason for the split couldn’t immediately be learned. In interviews, one current Triumph employee and one recently departed employee said they were concerned that the firm was giving overly aggressive estimates to AWS about how much business new customers would generate, and that doing so could land Triumph in trouble with the cloud provider. Triumph says it has worked with major cloud spenders including Autodesk as well as smaller companies.