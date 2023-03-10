Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend

Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history. From publicly-traded firms like Roku to privately-held startups like Shield AI, many SVB customers are girding for problems or scrambling to ensure they can make payroll.

One thing is certain: their pain will be significantly lessened if regulators find a buyer for SVB over the weekend, according to Jackie Reses and Kristine Dickson, the CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Lead Bank, a community bank based in Kansas City, Mo., with more than $900 million in assets.

In an hourlong conference call with The Information subscribers, the executives discussed what the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is doing inside of SVB right now, what went wrong at the 16th biggest U.S. bank before its sudden collapse, where the crisis could spread and what SVB customers and other businesses should do next. Dickson previously managed the liquidation of Lehman Bros. while Reses previously developed a bank within Square, now called Block.