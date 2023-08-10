Tome, AI Startup Founded by Ex-Meta Managers, Discusses Fundraising at $600 Million ValuationRead more

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty
Exclusive
facebook ar/vr

Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade Material

Photo: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty

Meta Platforms plans to build only around a thousand units of the first generation of its augmented-reality glasses due out next year, a tiny batch that it will just use for internal development and to demonstrate the device to the public. And yet, to build the glasses, Meta is using a convoluted and expensive arrangement involving factories in China, Taiwan and the U.S.

That’s due in part to Meta’s decision to experiment with a special, pricey compound inside the lenses that because of government rules can’t easily be exported out of the U.S. As a result, Meta has to assemble the lenses in the U.S., while other parts of the glasses—the wristband that controls it and a wireless computing pack that acts as the brains of the device—are made in China and Taiwan, respectively.

AI Agenda startups ai
Revenue Is a Dirty Word in the Land of AI; Biden Takes a Swing at China
By Stephanie Palazzolo · Aug. 10, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Art by Shane Burke.
It’s been a tough year for tech startups. In the midst of down rounds and deep layoffs, tech CEOs and VCs have been careful to emphasize profitability and strong financials above all else. Except, that is, for startups having anything to do with generative AI. The most recent example, as my colleagues Natasha Mascarenhas, Erin Woo and I reported yesterday, is AI presentation startup Tome,...
Amazon Cuts Some of Its Own Clothing and Furniture Brands
By Theo Wayt · Aug. 10, 2023
Alibaba’s Net Profit Rises 51% as China E-Commerce Business Recovers
By Jing Yang · Aug. 10, 2023
In RTO Push, Amazon Tells Some Employees to Relocate or Leave
By Anissa Gardizy · Aug. 9, 2023
Graphic by Mike Sullivan.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Art by Clark Miller
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
Photo via Parade.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A
By Ann Gehan and Natasha Mascarenhas
Gen Z–founded underwear startup Parade, a size- and gender-inclusive brand that built an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year, is nearing a deal to be acquired, according to three people familiar with the talks.
TSMC CEO C.C. Wei, left, and Apple CEO Tim Cook in Arizona in December. Photo by AP
Exclusive apple semiconductors
How Apple Will Save Billions of Dollars on Chips for New iPhone
By Wayne Ma
When Apple’s next iPhone goes on sale in September, its upgraded core processor will be more powerful than that of any rival smartphone.
Photo via Midjourney.
AI Agenda ai
Hype About AI ‘Agents’ Rises Again; Why GPUs Are So Hard to Find
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Like many others, I dream of having my own personal artificial intelligence-powered assistant to answer texts I’ve been avoiding or land that impossible-to-get reservation at a restaurant blowing up on TikTok.
Sandie Hawkins. Photo by Erin Beach.
Exclusive e-commerce
TikTok Replaces Top Shopping Executive With Retail Veterans
By Erin Woo
TikTok has hired two retail veterans who worked at Amazon and Meta Platforms to help oversee its ambitious push to build a giant U.S.