Behind the Scenes at Paradigm

Paradigm has established itself as one of the premier crypto-focused investors. More recently, though, it’s had to navigate the blowup of FTX and faced criticism from the crypto community, who took a website redesign to mean the firm was ditching crypto in favor of AI. I took a look at what’s next for Paradigm in a deep dive published last week.

One of the most interesting aspects of the story is how Paradigm is structured, and how that ties into how the firm thinks about investments. Paradigm ballooned to 73 employees by the end of last year, though that number has shrunk to 64 currently.